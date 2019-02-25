Mugshots : Madison County : 02/22/19 – 02/25/19

1/53 Austin Hayes Shoplifting

2/53 Alyssa McLaughlin Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

3/53 Amberly Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/53 Andre Pruitt Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/53 Ariel De La Cruz Failure to appear

6/53 Ashley Hassell Shoplifting

7/53 Ashley Williams Shoplifting

8/53 Barbara Canady Violation of community corrections



9/53 Bonnie Stroud Schedule II & IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/53 Brandon Jones Aggravated assault

11/53 Brandon Tillmon DUI

12/53 Breana Myricks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



13/53 Breeanna Hudkins Failure to appear

14/53 Brittney Palmer Shoplifting

15/53 Cameron Delgado Vandalism

16/53 Cametrice Ross Failure to appear



17/53 Candy Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/53 Curtis Mynatt Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/53 Dahmahnee Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/53 Darius Currie Violation of probation, failure to appear



21/53 Eric Brooks Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/53 Eric Evans Failure to comply, fugitive-hold for other agency

23/53 Gary Archibald Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/53 Jadarius Foster Possession of stolen property, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/53 Jasmine Peterson-Wright DUI

26/53 Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation

27/53 Jeffery Densford Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/53 Jeffery Maness Failure to comply



29/53 Jeffrey Ivory Violation of community corrections

30/53 John Whitman Aggravated assault

31/53 Joshua Tatum Failure to appear, simple domestic assault

32/53 Junius Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/53 Kelsea Williams Violation of probation

34/53 Kermit Cozort Simple domestic assault

35/53 Lashunda Foster Disorderly conduct

36/53 Leandra Holt Shoplifting-theft of property



37/53 Marlon Artis Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/53 Matthew Greer Disorderly conduct

39/53 Miranda Cockrell Failure to appear

40/53 Rashijda Branch Violation of probation



41/53 Robert Hodges DUI

42/53 Robert Tipler First-degree murder

43/53 Shanetta Johnson Assault, vandalism

44/53 Sherida Bond Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



45/53 Sydney Trimble Simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drug violations, underage consumption

46/53 Thomas Shull Public intoxication, assault, criminal trespass

47/53 Tiffany Latch Failure to appear

48/53 Tina Crutchfield Failure to appear



49/53 Traci King Simple domestic assault

50/53 Wade Baldwin Shoplifting-theft of property

51/53 William Moss Criminal simulation, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

52/53 Zachary Cole Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon



53/53 Zachary Pusser Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.