Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference is sold out

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families, caregivers and nursing students are getting ready to attend the 9yh Annual Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference.

The sold-out event is this Wednesday from 830 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Carl Grant Events Center at Union University. The featured speaker is Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist and dementia care and educational specialist. Organizers say this event is important for caregivers and providers to learn how to help those who suffer from dementia be more functional in life, less stressed and improve their quality of life.

“Dementia is ever present and we want to help educate those, so they can recognize signs and symptoms and know there is support out there,” says Dr. Michelle Baldwin, family nurse practitioner and college professor.

“This event is very important to one, tell people they are not alone and two, let people know how to take care of their loved ones,” said Dawn Knight-Wilson, caregiver.

More than 360 people are attending Wednesday’s event. West Tennessee Healthcare has a support meetings the first Thursday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.