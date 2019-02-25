Students in Decatur County help fight rising flood waters

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–Students from one local school are stepping up to meet the needs of flood victims in west Tennessee.

A group of football and baseball players at Riverside High School in Decatur County worked together, assisting the highway department to fill sandbags to help combat flooding in parts of the area.

The Decatur County emergency management director says residents in the county need to pay close attention to the rising flood waters.

“People need to take this serious. This is a historical event nobody has seen this river rise so much in Decatur County and they need to stay updated on the rising forecast,” said Andrew Sparks, Decatur County Emergency Management Director.

Sparks says he is extremely grateful of the players and their great attitude and work ethic. The sand bags will be given out throughout the week until they run out. Sparks says resident can come pick them up if needed.