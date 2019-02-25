Sunny And A Little Chilly Today

Weather Update — 8:17 AM Monday, February 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee on this cold start to the day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. There will be a few mid to high level clouds. High temperature today will top off in the middle 50s. Otherwise not much going on in the weather department. Next chance of rain will hold out until late Wednesday and Thursday, even that doesn’t look particularly heavy at this time. I’ll have the full forecast update coming up on Midday at 11: 30 AM on ABC 7.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com