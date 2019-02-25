Vicky Muzzall

WBBJ Staff,

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Vicky Muzzall of Mansfield
Age: 67
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Saturday, February 23, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2pm
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Rev. Kenneth Beal of Shiloh United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at McEvoy Funeral Home; 12 until service time Thursday
Date/Place of Birth: February 12, 1952 in Oakdale, CA
Pallbearers: Friends of family
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Emil and Margaret Santini, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 James Howard Muzzall, Jr. of Mansfield, Married: November 18, 1972
Sisters: City/State Patricia Ann Santini (Gilbert) Prouty of Riverbank, CA
Brothers: City/State Billy (Patty) Santini of Escalon, CA
Other Relatives: Several nieces and nephews
Personal Information: Provided tax service for the Paris area for forty-one years. Loved old cars, spending time with her friends and reading.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Downtown Paris Association which will benefit local non-profits.

Downtown Paris Association

203 N Fentress St

Paris, TN 38242

 