Vicky Muzzall
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Vicky Muzzall of Mansfield
|Age:
|67
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, February 23, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2pm
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Rev. Kenneth Beal of Shiloh United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at McEvoy Funeral Home; 12 until service time Thursday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 12, 1952 in Oakdale, CA
|Pallbearers:
|Friends of family
|Both Parents Names:
|Emil and Margaret Santini, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|James Howard Muzzall, Jr. of Mansfield, Married: November 18, 1972
|Sisters: City/State
|Patricia Ann Santini (Gilbert) Prouty of Riverbank, CA
|Brothers: City/State
|Billy (Patty) Santini of Escalon, CA
|Other Relatives:
|Several nieces and nephews
|Personal Information:
|Provided tax service for the Paris area for forty-one years. Loved old cars, spending time with her friends and reading.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Downtown Paris Association which will benefit local non-profits.
Downtown Paris Association
203 N Fentress St
Paris, TN 38242