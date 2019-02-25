Weather-related school closings for Tuesday, Feb. 26
Some West Tennessee schools are still out due to the ongoing effects of heavy rainfall in the area.
Below is a list of weather-related school closings for Tuesday, Feb. 26. We will update this list as more closings are announced.
Decatur County Schools closed remainder of week (Feb. 25 – March 1)
Hardeman County Schools closed Tuesday
Hardin County Schools closed Tuesday
McNairy County Schools closed Tuesday
Jackson State Community College Savannah Center closed Tuesday