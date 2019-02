JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group is raising money for a non-profit organization.

A group called “100 Women Who Care” gathered at 731 Sports Bar and Grill Tuesday at 6p.m.

Each woman in the group donated $100 dollars, with a grand total of $10,000.

Representatives from the Dream Center, SWAG and Birth Choice gave presentations.

In the end, 100 Women Who Care donated the $10,000 to the Dream Center.

The Dream Center helps women and children.

100 Women Who Care’s next fundraising event is in May.