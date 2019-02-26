A local school gets some new renovations to its gym

MEDINA, Tenn–

The South Gibson County Director of Schools Eddie Pruett said turning their Medina Elementary School gym into a batting cage was just an idea at first.

But he said since West Tennessee tends to see a lot of rain during this time, having a place for their baseball teams to practice would be a good idea.

“I’m excited i mean obviously this season has been a very wet season, so i’m very glad we got it in so our girls and boys can get in here and practice,” said Director of Schools Eddie Pruett.

School leaders said renovations are completed and ready to be used by the South Gibson County High School and Middle School Baseball players.