Betty Ricketts

Ms. Ricketts loved fishing, word search and birds. She crocheted and quilted, made Barbie clothes for the grandchildren and made plenty of sweets for them as well. She was always a sassy little woman but to change her would not have worked for her family loved her just as she was. She believed in Our Father Above with her whole being. She was first saved at a little church in Jones Mill and later became a member of Union Friendship in Henry.