Betty Ricketts

 Betty Ricketts of Paris
72
Her residence
Sunday, February 24, 2019
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Eugene WcWherter of Gospel Light Ministries
December 21, 1946 in Dresden, Tennessee
Clarence Watson and Ardell Darnell Watson, both preceded
Formerly married to: Dennis L. Ricketts, Sr. of Cottage Grove, TN
Tressa (Paul) Lackey of Paris, TN

Gina Ricketts of Cottage Grove, TN
Dennis (Jeanette) Ricketts, Jr., of Hollow Rock, TN
12
30 and 1 great great grandchild
Sue (Sam) Baker of Gleason, TN

Ann Smith, preceded
Ray Watson of Henry, TN

Glyn (Brenda) Watson of Atwood, TN

Bobby Watson, preceded
Ms. Ricketts loved fishing, word search and birds. She crocheted and quilted, made Barbie clothes for the grandchildren and made plenty of sweets for them as well. She was always a sassy little woman but to change her would not have worked for her family loved her just as she was. She believed in Our Father Above with her whole being. She was first saved at a little church in Jones Mill and later became a member of Union Friendship in Henry.