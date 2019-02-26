Candlelight vigil held for James Rivers

JACKSON, Tenn.–Many friends and family of James Rivers gathered Tuesday evening with candles lit, in memory of his life.



"And I thank everybody for coming out, this is why I ain't crying, because ya'll are out here" said Tanya Rivers, mother of James Rivers.

Rivers was accidentally shot by a family member on February 18.

Due to his severe injury from the gunshot wound, his mother took him off life support February 21.

His loved ones stood together at a local park in east Jackson to reflect on Rivers’ life, but also to celebrate it.

“By him, doing his music, people really like his music,” said Rivers.

Tanya Rivers said his son was a young rapper.

Most of his friends from high school sang his songs following the vigil.

“There was never a day he wasn’t rapping, James was smart, very respectful, his smile, his laugh, he was real goofy,” said many of friends and family of James.

His mother Tanya said knowing how many people loved James helps her move forward along with her family.

“But just know, I’m gonna be okay, and in my heart, James is okay,” said Rivers.

Memorial services for James Rivers will be held Saturday morning at 11 at the New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.