Chester Co. students want to ‘kill ’em with kindness’ to stop bullying

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students at Chester County High School are trying to stop bullying in its tracks.

“We felt the need to make a display of compassion and sympathy throughout the school and really make something that stood out,” student Nickalos Swain said.

Theater students at CCHS put together an anti-bullying video set to Selena Gomez’s song “Kill Em With Kindness.”

“We just wanted the community to know that we are all about encouraging the kids to be kind to one another, adults to be kind to one another,” CCHS theater teacher Mary Hicks said.

In the video, students acted as the bully as well as the one being bullied.

While the students were just acting, they say it really opened their eyes to what their classmates may go through every day.

“You can’t always see someone being bullied, but those behind the scenes like text messages or the pushing like in the video, it gives you an eye opener to people deal with this every day,” Rilee Vest, a student in the video, said.

They made the video a couple weeks ago, but some of their kindness can still be seen on lockers in the hallways.

Students say they hope the video shows that bullying isn’t going to help anyone.

“To kill them with kindness is the best route to take,” Swain said.

To see the full video, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.