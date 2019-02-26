Feeling Spring-Like Today

Weather Update: 7:40 AM Tuesday, February 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A rinse and repeat forecast for the most part today. We started off this morning again with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Like yesterday, temperatures will rapidly rise through the 30s and 40s through this morning and then through the 50s after noon. High temps will cap off around 62°F this afternoon. The main flow will be light, but out of the south which will help get us to 62. Tonight will be a little tricky, we’ll still have a light southerly flow and heights responding to a weak wave, and clouds that will be moving towards the area. It will depend on how fast the clouds get here on ultimately how cold it ends up getting tomorrow morning. With the dew points still being quite dry thinking middle to upper 30s will still be likely.

