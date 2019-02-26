Flooding Continues in Area River Basins with a Chance for Rain in the Forecast

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, February 26th

For the THIRD day in a row, we’ve seen sunshine and dry conditions to help gradually improve the flooded roads and low-lying areas around West Tennessee. Unfortunately, the flooding became so severe that it’ll still take a while for us to see conditions return to normal. There’s also a slight chance for rain in the forecast, and however light the rain could be still doesn’t change the fact that we’ve had more than double our normal amount of rain for the month of February.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be able to drop back down to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight under calm winds and mostly clear skies. We may have a few clouds come and go through the night but cloudier skies will come on Wednesday with an increasing chance for rain.

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, winds will be light but from the south on Wednesday and should push our temperatures to the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow with a slight edge to rain chances overnight! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the latest forecast showing how much rain may fall, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

