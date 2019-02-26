Jackson man sentenced to 44 years without parole in 2 sexual assault cases

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two sexual assault cases in Jackson has been sentenced to serve 44 years without parole.

Chriteris Allen, 19, of Jackson, was sentenced Feb. 11, according to a release from the office of District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

Allen also must register as a sex offender and be under supervision for life upon his release.

The Madison County grand jury indicted Allen in July 2018 in two separate cases, according to the release.

The first incident took place Nov. 10, 2017, in which Allen kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Jackson woman while armed with a handgun, the release says.

Allen was charged with aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in that case.

The second occurred Nov. 27, 2017, when Allen raped a Jackson woman while again armed with a handgun, according to the release.

In that case Allen was charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Allen pleaded guilty to all charges in December 2018.

Allen also faces sentencing in Murfreesboro for six counts of aggravated rape, among other crimes. In that incident, he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman in her home in November 2017, the release says.