Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/19 – 02/26/19

1/9 Jacqueline Arnold Failure to appear

2/9 Angelicia Anderson Violation of community corrections

3/9 Christian Clark Theft of motor vehicle

4/9 Christian Trice Violation of probation



5/9 Clifford Vanalstine Contempt of court, failure to appear

6/9 Shanna Ferguson Shoplifting

7/9 Lora Traylor Shoplifting

8/9 Michael Wadley Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



9/9 Phillip Chromizky Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.