Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/19 – 02/26/19 February 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Jacqueline Arnold Failure to appear Angelicia Anderson Violation of community corrections Christian Clark Theft of motor vehicle Christian Trice Violation of probation Clifford Vanalstine Contempt of court, failure to appear Shanna Ferguson Shoplifting Lora Traylor Shoplifting Michael Wadley Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Phillip Chromizky Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/26/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots