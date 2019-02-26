North Parkway Middle School hosts Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn.–An east Jackson middle school held a special assembly for Black History Month.

North Parkway Middle School featured a number of black entrepreneurs and their families during an assembly program.

The entrepreneurs were recognized for their economic efforts in the community.

Jackson city councilman Ernest Brooks II explained why they chose to focus on black entrepreneurs.

“And we want to equip our students with the tools that they need to be successful, showing them that hard work and perseverance are the keys to a success,” said Brooks.

The program also featured performances from the school choir, a dance ensemble, and a Sojourner Truth speech.