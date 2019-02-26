Residents of Saltillo under water boil order until further notice

SALTILLO, Tenn. — A West Tennessee town has no drinking water as a result of the flooding.

Officials are working to get water back on for residents of Saltillo.

“Our water comes from a utility district, so they’ve been working diligently with the city of Saltillo so we can get it back on,” Saltillo Mayor Larry Lowery said.

Two of the three water pumps in Saltillo are currently under water.

“So we had to shut the water off,” Lowery said.

As of Tuesday morning, they were trying to get it back on.

“Not all the town has water at this point because we have breeches in the pipes,” Lowery said.

So until further notice, residents need to boil their water.

“The city of Saltillo as well as adjoining areas — Dickey Landing, Hookers Bend, 104 area, out 69 — everyone who is not in the city but who is on the Saltillo Utility District, should boil their water until further notice,” Lowery said.

If you do need drinking water, the city of Saltillo has you covered.

“Saltillo Safe Shelter, District 15 at Hookers Bend at the Fire Department, we have pallets of water for drinking,” Lowery said. “We also have tankers there for portable water, and if you need some, you can fill up containers.”

Hardin County residents whose water has been shut off can visit the Seen on 7 section of our website for more information.