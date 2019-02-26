River forecast indicates floodwaters near Savannah have crested

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The latest river forecast indicates that floodwaters from the Tennessee River near Savannah have crested, according to information from the Hardin County Emergency Communications District.

The latest observation was reporting 394.98 feet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Water levels are expected to drop around four feet by Friday, allowing traffic to move freely on some highway sections currently closed, according to the release.

Spectator vehicle traffic is creating hazardous situations, and residents are urged to use caution, the release says.

Residents are also urged to limit 911 calls to true emergencies and to use the non-emergency line 731-925-9007 for routine calls for assistance.