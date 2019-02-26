TBI asks public for input in investigation of bodies found in Dyer Co. burning vehicle

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for public assistance in their investigation into the deaths of two people found inside a burning vehicle earlier this month in Dyer County.

Robert W. Williams, of Hartford, Kentucky, and Samantha Nicole Dial/Hankins, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, were found dead Feb. 2 in a burned car in an area off Great River Road.

Special agents are seeking information about anyone who owned a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt, which was found at the scene, in an effort to identify a person or persons who may know about or be connected to the incident, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents are also asking for information about anyone who may have suffered unexplained burns or injuries since Feb. 2. This could also include unexplained changes in hairstyles, particularly the length of a person’s hair, the release says.

The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.