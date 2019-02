GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they are responding to a crash with two fatalities outside the city of Gibson.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks said troopers were responding around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Gibson Cemetery Road.

Lt. Wilbanks confirms the crash involves two fatalities.

Details are limited at this time.

