A West Tennessee service member returns home after 51 years

JACKSON, Tenn.–“After 50 years, half a century, this is a long time coming,” said Casey Palmer, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Lt. Richard C. “Tito” Lannom, a pilot in the U.S. Navy, who was from Union City, went missing on March 1, 1968.

After more than 5 decades, his remains were finally found.

“He was from Tennessee, and I got online and I went looking,” said Tony Carbony, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“Yeah, he was on an aircraft carrier, flying missions, and he flew a mission, that night flying night missions, and he was shot down and was declared missing that night,” said Carbony.

Lannom’s remains were found off the coast of Vietnam on a remote island called Tra Ban.

“For them to take their time, to go and look for our fallen brothers you know, who paid the ultimate price you know,” said Carbony.

Local veterans in West Tennessee said their thankful to have one of their brothers finally return home.

“And we can give them the welcome that they deserve,” Carbony said.

Veteran Audi Quinn said he wears a patch as a reminder of the 58,044 killed or missing service members.

“I’ll be glad when all of them are back then I can take that patch off,” said Quinn, who served in the U.S. Army.

Veteran John Harrison said the Department of Defense’s P.O.W./ M.I.A Agency has been doing a great job finding lost service members.

“We’ve got whole units that are dedicated to actually identifying those remains,” said Harrison, of V.F.W. Post 1848 in Jackson.

And Veteran Casey Palmer said he feels a connection to anyone who served in the U.S. military.

“It doesn’t matter if your Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, you’re a family, it’s a brotherhood, sisterhood.” said Palmer.

Lt. Lannom’s funeral will be held Saturday, March 2 at Discovery Park of America in Union City.

The processional will end at Eastview Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held for Lt. Lannom with full military honors.