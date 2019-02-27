FHU announces new programs of study

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced five new degree programs for traditional and nontraditional students.

The programs are an online associates degree, ROTC program, accelerated bachelor’s/master’s program, cyber security and certification in financial planning.

The press conference was held this afternoon at 3 p.m.

“We’re thankful to have a program that gives us an opportunity in new areas to honor God, country and fellow man,” said FHU President David Shannon.

The new programs will be available this upcoming fall semester.