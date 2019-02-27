Lincoln Elementary hosts Black History program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local elementary school celebrates Black History Month with a unique program.

The theme for Lincoln Elementary School’s Black History Month program this year was “We Got Dreams, So Obstacles Get Out of Our Way.”

The goal is to ensure students can achieve their dreams no matter what, and help them learn about African-American heritage.

“I want them to realize that Martin Luther King wasn’t the only person with a dream,” Gertrude Copeland, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary, said. “They, too, have dreams.”

First through fifth grade students participated in this year’s program.