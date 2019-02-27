Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/19 – 02/27/19

1/16 Hunter Taylor Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/16 Cardia Gray Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections

3/16 CJ Mahan Jr. Schedule VI drug violations

4/16 Douglas Telford Simple domestic assault



5/16 Jacquel Franklin Assault

6/16 James Lockridge Simple domestic assault

7/16 Jeffrey Allen Smith Violation of probation

8/16 Jeremy Doss Reckless endangerment, money laundering act of 1996, identity theft



9/16 Johnathan Franklin Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/16 Johnathan Fuller Violation of community corrections

11/16 Johnnie Johnson Aggravated domestic assault

12/16 Kevin Rhodes Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 Marquese Wood Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000, vandalism

14/16 Monique Yarbrough Harassment

15/16 Sabrina Kindt Unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/16 Stephanie Roth Violation of probation

































