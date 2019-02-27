Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/19 – 02/27/19 February 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Hunter Taylor Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Cardia Gray Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16CJ Mahan Jr. Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Douglas Telford Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Jacquel Franklin Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16James Lockridge Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jeffrey Allen Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jeremy Doss Reckless endangerment, money laundering act of 1996, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Johnathan Franklin Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Johnathan Fuller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Johnnie Johnson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kevin Rhodes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Marquese Wood Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Monique Yarbrough Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Sabrina Kindt Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Stephanie Roth Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore