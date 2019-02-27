Obion Co. authorities ask public to be on lookout for missing teen

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing West Tennessee teenager.

Dallas Paige Larue, 17, has been missing since earlier this week from her home in Rives, according to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Her mother went to the store and returned home to find Larue was gone, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

They don’t know if she left voluntarily or was taken.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832.