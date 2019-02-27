Scattered Showers Possible Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, February 27th

Isolated showers have been showing up on the Storm Tracker 7 Max radar over West Tennessee today producing only light rain. Our 20% chance for rain should verify since very few parts of West Tennessee are seeing any measurable rainfall, but you can always track those showers live at our Interactive Radar.

TONIGHT

Despite having a few clouds today, the sunshine warmed our weather up to the middle and upper 60s this afternoon! and we’re heading for a mild night with overnight low temperatures in lower to middle 40s. There’s a slight chance for scattered showers overnight but rain looks more likely tomorrow.

Scattered showers will come and go in West Tennessee on Thursday and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out which may produce locally heavy rainfall. A cold front will cause temperatures in the morning in the lower 40s to fall to the middle 30s during the evening, so expect falling temperatures throughout the day. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which includes even colder weather next week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

