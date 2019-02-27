Six train cars derail near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Several cars of a train headed to Georgia have derailed in Tennessee.



News outlets said no injuries were reported and there were no hazardous materials involved. CSX confirmed the train was carrying barley and soybean oil.

CSX said the train was headed to Waycross, Georgia, when six cars derailed at Nashville around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Berry Hill Police Department officials said it evacuated surrounding buildings, involving about 50 people.

District Chief Jay Servais of the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said some of the oil spilled. The agency was using booms to keep it contained.