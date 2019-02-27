South Side High School begins bleacher demolition

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side sports fans will soon be sitting pretty with some new renovations to the school.

South Side High School will build new aluminum bleachers to replace their old ones.

Wednesday evening, workers demolished the old bleachers.

Leaders at the school say the clean up process can take up to two days before workers can begin to lay down a new foundation.

They’re hoping the new bleachers will be up and ready before their first football game August 30.