Students participate in state-wide tornado drill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Class at Alexander Elementary School was interrupted Wednesday morning by tornado sirens.

“Hopefully we never have one, but we want them to be prepared and know this is a way to save their lives,” Carolyn Caldwell, principal at Alexander Elementary School, said.

Students have learned where to go, what to do, and how to act.

“They want to be placed farthest away from any windows or doors. When they get to that position, they are to kneel, facing the wall and cover their heads. Everyone has practiced that, and they all know how to do that,” Caldwell said.

But teachers know staying in one place can be tough for a kid. Practice makes perfect.

“In case there really is a tornado, they know they really have to stay down. They cannot sit up, because we never know when something is going to happen,” Caldwell said.

Tornadoes don’t just hit at schools, so administrators are hoping the students are able to bring what they’ve learned in the hallways home with them.

“Most of the students are very happy to have a plan that they can feel safe,” Caldwell said.

Schools across the state practiced the drill Wednesday morning.