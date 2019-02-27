Tornado sirens urge West Tennesseans to prep for weather

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Many heard tornado sirens across West Tennessee Wednesday morning.

The sirens rang out at 9:30 a.m. as a part of Severe Weather Awareness week.

Jackson Madison County EMA Director Marty Clements says it is good for all businesses, schools and families to practice tornado drills so that you know

where to go and how to seek cover in the case of an emergency.

Clements also says to keep yourself prepared with a hard hat, good shoes, flashlight, radio, snacks and a comfort toy for children.