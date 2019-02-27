What’s New Wednesday: Baker Bros. BBQ

For Drew Baker, Main Street in downtown Jackson brings back a lot of memories.

“I basically grew up on this block,” said Baker.

He has a lot of family history on the street. He says in the 1930’s, the Baker Brother’s Pharmacy opened.

Then, his grandfather opened the Baker Brother’s Auto Upholstery.

“I like the nostalgia of bringing back the name,” said Baker.

He’s keeping the family name with his own business, Baker Brother’s BBQ.

“First, I started cooking BBQ back when I was in high school. I like simple, down-home flavors and I think that’s what we have. It is authentic West Tennessee style,” said Baker.

“I ordered the ribs or chicken brisket a lot of times. I come in for the BBQ bologna. To me, it’s the flavor of it and I like the atmosphere. The atmosphere is really nice,” said Williams Sims, a regular customer.

An atmosphere of keeping the Baker family on Main Street.

“I just have an affinity for BBQ. It’s carrying on a family tradition for me,” said Baker.

Baker Bros. BBQ is located at 215 West Main Street in Jackson.