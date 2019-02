GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday night in Gibson County near the city of Gibson.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two people, who have not been identified at this time, were walking on Gibson Cemetery Road when they were hit by a passing SUV.

The report only identifies the victims as a 49-year-old man from Medina and a 46-year-old woman from Medina.

The 36-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.