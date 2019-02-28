Andre Darnell announces his campaign for Jackson City Council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local man is throwing his hat into the ring, announcing his intention to campaign for the upcoming Jackson city election.

Andre Darnell announced Thursday that he is running for the Jackson City Council seat in District 4, which includes a portion of east Jackson.

Darnell, who is from Hub City, hosted a campaign kickoff in east Jackson this evening.

He says he has always been a public servant, so why not hold a position that does exactly that?

“Basically, I saw the lack of attention that’s happening in the district, I wanted to bring that voice; I wanted to be a voice of the community. The people in the district that have been talking about the lack of businesses, the lack of affordable homes, and I wanted to be a voice for that,” said city council candidate Andre Darnell.

Darnell will face incumbent Harvey Buchanan for the District 4 council seat.

The Jackson city election will be May 7.