Biotouch and Clinical Resolution Laboratory recall topical anesthetics due to risk of poisoning

Two companies are recalling their topical anesthetics because they are not child resistant .

Biotouch is recalling their EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel because the package is not child resistant, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving gel contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Biotouch for instructions on how to obtain a full refund, including shipping.

Consumers can reach Biotouch toll-free at 844-557-9023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email atrecall@biotouch.com , or online at www.biotouch.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Clinical Resolution Laboratory is recalling their Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream. The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Clinical Resolution Laboratory for a full refund, a free replacement cream, or free replacement child-resistant cap.

info@clinicalresolution.com or online at www.clinicalresolution.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information. Consumers can reach Clinical Resolution Laboratory toll-free at 877-566-9687 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email ator online atand click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.