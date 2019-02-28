Candlelight vigil held for missing teen

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Thursday evening, family and friends of Hank Cooley held a candlelight vigil at Beech Lake in Lexington to remember the teen.



Cooley first went missing back in October, and there is still no clear revelation on what happened to him.

His family has started a petition for the passing of “Hank’s Law.”

If passed, the law would get rid of a time frame to file a missing persons report for people 17 and under.

“Whose child, whose brother, whose sister, who’s it going to be next?” asked Priscilla Bedwell, Cooley’s aunt.

Family members say they are looking to get 1,000 signatures on their petition.