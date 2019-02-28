January-like Temperatures Expected for the First Week of March

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, February 28th

Scattered showers have finally left West Tennessee and should mostly stay out of the Mid-South until they return this weekend. There’s a slight chance for rain between now and Sunday with Sunday featuring a strong cold front that’s expected to bring rain and possibly some wintry weather to northwest Tennessee Sunday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight under cloudy skies but we’ll remain mostly dry with only a slight chance for stray showers in southwest Tennessee overnight. Winds will gradually get lighter by sunrise Friday morning. March will kick off with temperatures in the lower 30s tomorrow at sunrise.

Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds tomorrow but it’ll be chilly during the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Expect a mostly dry day for the first day of March. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday and could include some wintry weather for the northern part of our viewing area. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

