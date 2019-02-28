Military father surprises his children at school after a year deployed

SELMER, Tenn. — Three kids thought they were interviewing with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on what it’s like to have a parent in the military. They were in for a surprise.

Staff Sergeant Chad Owens for the U.S. Army made his return home today, after being deployed to the Middle East for the past year.

These are his daughters who go to Selmer Middle School.

We asked Owens before the surprise how he felt about coming home.

“We’re a tight family, close family and just being able to see them again. Just cant wait,” Owens said.

Before surprising his daughters at school, Owens surprised his son, who is a kindergartner at Selmer Elementary.