Mugshots : Madison County : 02/27/19 – 02/28/19 February 28, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Christopher Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license
Bethany Ann Pusser Butler Theft of property over $1,000
Carita Murrell Violation of probation
Chelsey Lynn Edwards-Chapell Shoplifting-theft of property
Christopher Ray Needham Violation of community supervision, sex offender registry violations
Christopher Terry Schedule I drug violations
Clyde Warlick Jr Sex offender registry violations
Devin Edwards Shoplifting-theft of property
Heather Lyle Simple possession/casual exchange
Herman Rhodes Sex offender registry violations
Janie Ruth Huggins Violation of probation
Jesus J. Mena Driving on revoked/suspended license
Josephine D. Mays Shoplifting-theft of property
Leon Jackson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Michael Phoenix Simple domestic assault
Patrick Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license
Ranasha Handley Misuse of 911
Roche Perry Failure to appear
Roy Edward Brown Burglary, theft under $1,000
Savannah Benson Fabricate/tampering/destroying evidence, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony
Shane Pruett Unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest
Shanice Blue Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear
Suri Matrice Jelks Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
Tedrick Hughes Fabricate/tampering/destroying evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations
Zachary Schwartz Public intoxication

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/28/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.