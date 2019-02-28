Mugshots : Madison County : 02/27/19 – 02/28/19

1/25 Christopher Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/25 Bethany Ann Pusser Butler Theft of property over $1,000

3/25 Carita Murrell Violation of probation

4/25 Chelsey Lynn Edwards-Chapell Shoplifting-theft of property



5/25 Christopher Ray Needham Violation of community supervision, sex offender registry violations

6/25 Christopher Terry Schedule I drug violations

7/25 Clyde Warlick Jr Sex offender registry violations

8/25 Devin Edwards Shoplifting-theft of property



9/25 Heather Lyle Simple possession/casual exchange

10/25 Herman Rhodes Sex offender registry violations

11/25 Janie Ruth Huggins Violation of probation

12/25 Jesus J. Mena Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/25 Josephine D. Mays Shoplifting-theft of property

14/25 Leon Jackson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/25 Michael Phoenix Simple domestic assault

16/25 Patrick Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/25 Ranasha Handley Misuse of 911

18/25 Roche Perry Failure to appear

19/25 Roy Edward Brown Burglary, theft under $1,000

20/25 Savannah Benson Fabricate/tampering/destroying evidence, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony



21/25 Shane Pruett Unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

22/25 Shanice Blue Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear

23/25 Suri Matrice Jelks Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/25 Tedrick Hughes Fabricate/tampering/destroying evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations



25/25 Zachary Schwartz Public intoxication



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.