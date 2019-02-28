Multiple Jackson-Madison County schools celebrate Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several schools hosted their annual Black History Month programs as the month came to a close.

“One thing I want our kids to know is that Black History Month is not only black history, but it’s our history, and we don’t want that history to fade. So we have to continue to remind children not only do we celebrate black history in February, but we want to continue that every month,” said Calandra Williamson, a second grade teacher at Isaac Lane Elementary School.

“It is important because we are in this thing together, and for them to know that and to not see some of the divisiveness that has been in the world, but to know that from the beginning, it took a village for it to work and it still takes a village,” said Dianne Ivery, a fourth grade teacher at Arlington Elementary School.

The programs included different activities and speakers to get students and the community involved.

“We’re gonna have three speakers. We have Anthony Collier with Hugs n’ Hustle. We have Jamal Brady with Better Balance Fitness, and closing our program we’re gonna have Ms. Virginia Crump,” Williamson said.

Then the students took the stage.

“We have the second grade students who are gonna sing two songs, we have praise dancers choreographed by Mrs. Lovings, and we also have pre-k and kindergarten students telling us who they want to be when they grow up,” Williamson said.

Arlington Elementary’s “Step Up and Keep Moving” program featured older students work.

“We have the chorus singing, we have a wax museum, we have The Temptations, so a lot of things for them to really connect about their culture,” Ivery said.

Students were excited about their school programs.

“I’m most excited about being Michelle Obama!” said Rileigh Hunt, a second grade student at Isaac Lane Elementary.

Black History Month originally began as Black History Week in 1926.