Scattered Showers And Turning Cooler

Weather Update – 7:40 a.m. – Thursday, February 28th

Isolated showers continue on the Storm Tracker 7 Max radar over west Tennessee. Rain will be hit or miss mainly through noon with lesser chances as we go later in the day, and you can always track those showers live at our Interactive Radar.

TODAY

A cold front will cause temperatures in the morning in the lower 40s to fall to the middle 30s during the evening, so expect falling temperatures throughout the day. We are only 0.06″ behind February in 1990 for the second wettest February on record, but not everyone will get rain on Thursday so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

After a lower chance for rain on Friday and Saturday, wet weather returns on Sunday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which includes even colder weather next week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

