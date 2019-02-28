Selmer students celebrate Black History Month

SELMER, Tenn. — Students at Selmer Elementary School heard from a guest speaker Thursday as part of their Black History Month celebration.

17-year-old Moziah Bridges spoke to students about the importance of staying in school and about his own business, Mo’s Bows.

The program’s focus wasn’t just to honor African Americans and their accomplishments, but to encourage the students’ dreams.

“We wanted the children to connect to him, to know that dreams are big, and if you stay with your dreams, that you can accomplish anything,” teacher Madine Nichols said.

During the event, each student received a bow tie or hair bow of their own.