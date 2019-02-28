Tennessee bill would limit tobacco, vape sales to those 21 and up

JACKSON, Tenn. – Several state lawmakers are pushing a bill they believe could take Tennessee one step closer to being a healthier state.

Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro, and Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, introduced a bill that calls for changing the age to purchase tobacco products. Lawmakers are pushing to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco or vaping products from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers say the bill will help address Tennessee’s poor health rankings.

Some say not only will it take the state a step closer to being healthier, it will also allow prospective smokers to make better choices. One Tennessee resident, Maria Alexander, likes the bill.

“I am in favor of it, because I think that they would be more mature at 21 than they would be at 18 to make a decision, if that’s what they really want to do,” Alexander said.

She also believes those who are 21 would recognize tobacco use dangers.

“Since smoking is a big issue, they should know that what the consequences are for smoking,” Alexander said.

Robert Robertson, another Tennessean, is also in favor of the bill.

“I think they should do it ’til 21. That would make a lot more difference. They are legalizing hemp and stuff like that, so it’s a lot of stuff that kids could get into,” Robertson said.

“I am a neutral type of person. I don’t smoke, nor do I use tobacco of any type or anything. If they do it, I think it’s maybe okay for the kids that are in high school, using it,” said resident Del Vaughn.

He also believes those who are 21 are mature enough to make choice.

“They need to mature themselves first before touching something like that, really kind of bad for your system and stuff like that,” Vaughn said.

Those who are against the bill decided not to speak on camera. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also reached out to the health department and local legislators. Both were unavailable for comment.

A legislative fiscal note estimates the bill would annually cost the state about $7 million and local governments $1 million through lost sales tax revenues.

Sen. Reeves said it will save the state on health care costs for tobacco users in the long term.

As of early January, the campaign for tobacco-free kids said Hawaii, California, New Jersey, Oregon, Maine and Massachusetts had a tobacco age of 21. Virginia became the seventh state last week.