1 dead after Trenton house fire

TRENTON, Tenn. — One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning in Trenton.

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 200 block of Hayes Avenue just after 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Fire fighters found smoke coming from the eaves of the home and forced entry into the home, the release says.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire damage inside the home, but the fire had put itself out.

The only person in the home at the time of the fire was found dead near the front of the home, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Trenton Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Fire Investigation Division is assisting to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

The person found in the home has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Memphis for autopsy. The victim has not been identified at this time.