A Cold Start To March

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Friday, March 1st!

In the midst of having drizzle lingering this morning, a slight chance for rain continues in the forecast between now and Sunday with Sunday featuring a strong cold front. This boundary of cold air that will arrive early next week, is expected to bring rain and possibly some wintry weather to northwest Tennessee Sunday afternoon and evening. Get ready for one of the coldest first weeks of March on record (2nd coldest on record if this forecast verifies!)

TODAY

Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds by late afternoon, cloudier in the morning, but it’ll be chilly during the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Expect a mostly dry day for the first day of March. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday with a possibility for scattered thunderstorms before the cold front arrives. We could also see some wintry weather for the northern part of our viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com