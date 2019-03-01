Beauty products recall information

Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream is being recalled due to packaging that is not child-resistant, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The pain relieving cream contains Lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to you children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

The product was sold at Health and Beauty Stores Nationwide.

For recall information, call Clinical Resolution Laboratory’s toll-free number at 877-566-9687 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@clinicalresolution.com, or online at www.clinicalresolution.com and click on the “Recall Information” tab at the top of the page.

Ezy Gel is also being recalled for the same reasons.

It was sold by beauty suppliers and tattoo parlors nationwide.

For recall information, Biotouch toll-free at 844-557-9023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@biotouch.com , or online atwww.biotouch.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

If you have either of these products, you are urged to move them out of reach of children immediately.