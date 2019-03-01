First Friday Forum discusses innovation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Downtown Development Corporation and community members met Friday during the monthly First Friday Forum to discuss ways to make the Hub City more innovative.

This month’s meeting discussed the book “Designing Local” by Kyle Ezell.

Several Jackson business leaders were also at the meeting, including representatives from the Jackson Escape Rooms, Our Jackson Home, the Jackson Chamber and others.

“They are all really passionate people who are working really hard to make Jackson better,” Matt Altobell, director of Jackson Downtown Development Corporation, said.

Jackson Downtown Development hosts the First Friday Forum every month.