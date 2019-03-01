Gov. Bill Lee and local Republicans gather for Reagan Day Dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — In addition to Governor Bill Lee, hundreds of local Republicans met for the annual Madison County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner Friday night.
Tennessee leaders from across the state spoke about the advancements of Tennessee while under Republican leadership.
Governor Bill Lee was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event.
Organizers say the Reagan Day Dinner is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Madison County Republican Party.