Local preschoolers celebrate Dr. Seuss Day

JACKSON, Tenn.– “Green eggs and ham….I ate it!”

Hands Up! Preschooler Xander would eat it in a boat, or with a goat.

Since today is Dr. Seuss Day, Xander had his green eggs and ham for breakfast.

While the Hands Up! preschoolers were excited about their breakfast, they also had some special guests come to read other Dr. Seuss classics with them.

“We have several of the mayoral candidates here on campus today. They’re going to be reading books to our friends in our classrooms, because this is Read Across America week,” school director Matt Marshall said.

Candidates Scott Conger, Jimmy Eldridge, Jerry Woods, Mark Johnstone, and Vicky Foote all joined the students and teachers to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday a day early.

“(We) just wanted students to have the opportunity to get to meet some of our local leaders, and also for those leaders to come here and meet our friends,” Marshall said.