Man arrested for selling marijuana-oil vape pens to Crockett Co. high school students

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A 27-year-old Maury City man is charged and accused of selling marijuana-oil vape pens at a local high school and advertising it on social media.

Undercover agents arrested Edmundo Hidrogo by setting up a fake drug deal at a parking lot in Alamo.

Hidrogo is in the Crockett County jail on felony charges for the sale of marijuana.

Special agent Johnnie Carter says the investigation began ten months ago after complaints of the vape pens being sold at Crockett County High School were received.

Carter says Didrogo was advertising his sales on Snapchat.

“Marijuana and THC is illegal in the state of Tennessee. If you’re involving children with the sale of it, you’re gonna get special attention from us. We are not going to tolerate any type of sales of any illegal drugs to any school-age children,” Carter said.

According to a release issued by Drug Task Force, Hidrigo was arrested without incident. He had two loaded weapons in his possession.

If you have information about drug sales in your community, call the West Tennessee Drug Task Force at 731-784-0555.