Mugshots : Madison County : 02/28/19 – 03/01/19

1/18 Chevy Lee White Violation of community corrections

2/18 Alberta Nichols Shoplifting-theft of property

3/18 Jaquae Deberry Failure to appear

4/18 Jason Watson Violation of probation



5/18 Jeffery Webb Sex offender registry violations

6/18 Jonathan Person Unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving

7/18 Ladaisha Parram Shoplifting-theft of property

8/18 Lisa Lyons Resisting stop, arrest



9/18 Richard Hawn Fabricating/tampering/destroying evidence, Schedule VI drug violations

10/18 Robert Gieseke Public intoxication

11/18 Romiro Scott Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 Roy Lee Sisson Violation of community corrections



13/18 Shawn Williamson Simple domestic assault

14/18 Steven Horton Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/18 Terry Wayne Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Tom Prather Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/18 Tony E. Mchaney Failure to comply

18/18 Tyrone Bell Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.