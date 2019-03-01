Mugshots : Madison County : 02/28/19 – 03/01/19 March 1, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Chevy Lee White Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Alberta Nichols Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Jaquae Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Jason Watson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Jeffery Webb Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Jonathan Person Unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Ladaisha Parram Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Lisa Lyons Resisting stop, arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Richard Hawn Fabricating/tampering/destroying evidence, Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Robert Gieseke Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Romiro Scott Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Roy Lee Sisson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Shawn Williamson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Steven Horton Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Terry Wayne Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tom Prather Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Tony E. Mchaney Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tyrone Bell Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/01/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore